Georgia Christian's Seth Copeland signs with Faulkner University

DASHER – Standout multi-sport athlete Seth Copeland from Georgia Christian School signs a letter of intent with Faulkner University to play baseball in the upcoming season.
The signing ceremony took place in the Lacy Elrod Gymnasium at Georgia Christian School after the Varsity Sports Awards Ceremony on Tuesday in front of gathered friends and family.
Not only is Seth an All-Region and All-State baseball player, he was All-Region and All-State in football and was nominated to play in the Georgia War of the Border East-West All-Star Game this year.
Seth is also an All-Region basketball player. Senior Seth Copeland is the son of Paul and Tasha Copeland of Lake Park, Georgia. Georgia Christian was proud to honor Seth in front of his friends and family as he takes his talent to the collegiate level. Congratulations to this outstanding student.
