Georgia Christian wins literary awards

Submitted PhotoGeorgia Christian School students recently attended the GAPPS region literary competition at Mikado Baptist Church in Macon and won several different events. Savannah Horton won first place in personal essay. Drew Horton won first place in both boy’s solo and piano. Trio, featuring Bailey Warren, Rosa Alvarado and Lindsay Warren, won second place. Evie Hazel placed third in girl’s solo, and Rosa Alvarado placed third in domestic extemporaneous speaking. Georgia Christian placed second overall in points at region literary. All students placing first through third go on to compete at state literary competition at Lagrange College March 13.