Georgia Christian students take top Rotary prize

VALDOSTA – Two Georgia Christian School students recently presented prize-winning speeches at the Rotary Club of Valdosta at the Rainwater Conference Center.
Rosa Alvarado, a senior at Georgia Christian, won second prize with her speech about the interconnectedness she found in volunteering in migrant camps with her mother as a child and in serving as president of Interact at GCS, school officials said.
Bailey Warren, also a senior at Georgia Christian, took first prize with her speech about connections that can be found in Rotary programs such as C.A.R.T. Blue Buckets for Alzheimers, as well as her own special personal connections to Rotary.
Both students will compete March 21 at the district competition in Fitzgerald.
