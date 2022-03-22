Georgia Christian students sweep music events

DASHER – Several students from Georgia Christian School competed at the GISA Spring Literary Region Competition recently and swept the music events.
Georgia Christian students won first place in all of the categories they competed, school officials said in a statement.
Drew Horton, a senior at GCS, won first place in both boys solo and piano. Liberty Vickers, also a senior, won first place in Girls Solo.
The school’s trio, featuring juniors Lexi Lewis, Lindsey Warren and Katie Moss, also won first place.
The team’s first place wins allowed them to move on to the State competition, which was held March 16 in Barnesville.
There, senior Drew Horton took the second-place prize in piano and the trio again bested all the competition, holding onto first place in state.
