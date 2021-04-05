Georgia Christian students named state champs

VALDOSTA – Georgia Christian students won state championships at a literary competition.
The Georgia Christian School literary team focused mainly on music this year, with only one senior competing in a non-music category, school officials said in a statement.
At region competition, Drew Horton won first place in the two categories he competed, piano and boy’s solo, Trio, including Lindsey Warren, Lexi Lewis and Katie Moss, won second place. Both girl’s soloist Evie Hazel and personal essayist Savannah Horton took fourth place in their categories.
At state competition, Horton won fourth place in boy’s solo, but he was named the State Champion in piano.
The Trio of Warren, Lewis and Moss, were also named state champions.
"Congratulations to this year’s state champions," school officials said.
