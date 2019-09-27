Georgia Christian students host fundraiser for fallen classmate

DASHER – The members of the seventh-grade class of Georgia Christian School recently presented a $2,290 check to the family of Logun Nowell.
The proceeds were from a T-shirt fundraiser held in memory of their classmate, who tragically died during the summer in a four-wheeler accident, school officials said.
The T-shirt sold as part of the fundraiser was designed by seventh grade students, and nearly every student at Georgia Christian purchased one to wear to the “Pink Out” or “Live for Logun” Generals football game vs. Sherwood Christian, school officials said.
April Griffin, Logun's mother, said proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the Logun Fund, Inc., a non-profit created in his memory.
The purpose of the non-profit is to provide four-wheeler education with certified instructors to anyone who wants it and to provide helmets to kids who can’t afford them, school officials said.
With a goal of four-wheeler classes beginning in 2020, the family plans to provide a building, a track and moguls for students to practice on with their four-wheelers as part of their education in order to learn how to avoid accidents, school officials said.
Donations can be made to the Logun Fund, Inc. at Synovus Bank.
