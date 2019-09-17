DASHER – Students at Georgia Christian School had an opportunity to hear a first-hand account of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
GCS President Dr. Brad Lawson was a little more than a mile and a half away when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, school officials said.
"He served from 2000-04 in A Company, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) which is headquartered at Ft. Myer, Va.," school officials said. "Dr. Lawson gave two presentations: one for the middle and high school and one for the elementary school."
After a short presentation about all of the attacks, Lawson went through an explanation of why each target was chosen by the terrorists and then gave his personal account of events that day and the days afterward, school officials said.
“Being on Ft. Myer, Va., that morning, we were already aware that two buildings in New York had been hit by hijacked planes,” he said. “Most of the regiment was already in the ceremonial hall in order to practice for a large upcoming mission, but that had all changed. We sat by company on the floor awaiting orders. Then we all heard and felt something similar to a sonic boom. Although we didn’t know where, we were certain that the terrorists had struck some building in or around Washington, D.C.
“At that point, those of us in A Company had to make our way back into Washington, D.C., as it was the only company actually inside the district. Going past the Pentagon as it billowed smoke into the bright blue sky showed the grim reality of just how far terrorists would go to hurt us. All roads were full of traffic leaving the city and our bus had to stop. We jogged the rest of the way back to Ft. McNair and helped secure that base.”
Students heard about the Old Guard’s search-and-recovery mission. This included recovering the remains for those who perished in the attacks, pieces of the plane wreckage and any sensitive information that needed to be secured.
A satellite image of the Pentagon and surrounding area showed students the large parking lot where dump truck loads of debris were dumped in order to be searched to ensure nothing was missed.
Once the search-and-recovery mission ended, Lawson was back on his primary duty: conducting full-honors funerals in Arlington National Cemetery.
“This was the first time we conducted funerals on Saturdays during my years of being stationed there,” he said.
“Those who perished at the Pentagon and were buried in Arlington were placed in the section directly across the highway dividing the two."
“Dr. Lawson’s speech was powerful and eye-opening,” said Jacey Gaiss, a 10th-grader. “For me, I wasn’t born when it happened, so it was surprising to realize what our nation had gone through.”
Liberty Vickers, another 10th grader, agreed.
“His speech provided a lot of information that helped the younger generation understand," Vickers said. "His story needs to be heard because it’s a good story.”
“I appreciate all that our servicemen have done for us,” Gaiss said.
“They deserve as much honor and respect as we can give,” Vickers said.
Athen Bradford, a seventh grader said, “It was very informational and emotional.”
“This was our generation’s Pearl Harbor,” Lawson said. “The only reason my generation knows about Pearl Harbor is because those who lived through it shared their memories and reinforced how much has been sacrificed for us to enjoy the vast freedoms that we enjoy. This allowed me to play a small part in doing the same thing for these students who were not even born when 9/11 happened.”
