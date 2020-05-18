DASHER – Georgia Christian School excelled at the recent Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state literary and speech contests virtually, and had students submit their performances on-line for judging.
In his first attempt at persuasive speech this year, eighth-grader Deacon Hazel submitted his offering virtually. His session was proctored by his dad.
"Georgia Christian was proud to learn that Deacon placed first at state in persuasive speech," school officials said.
Eleventh-grader Savannah Horton and 10th-grader Drew Horton competed at the region level at literary, making them eligible to compete in personal essay and piano, school officials said in a recently released statement.
Savannah received her essay topic via email and her writing session was proctored by her mom. She was required to sign an honor statement that she had followed all the rules required of the competition.
Her brother, Drew, videotaped his piano selections and submitted them for judging. His session was also proctored by his mother and he, too, was required to sign an honor statement.
"Georgia Christian was proud to learn that Savannah placed fourth in personal essay at state and Drew placed second in piano at state," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.