Georgia Christian Perino tickets available this week

DASHER — General admission tickets go on sale this week to see former White House press secretary and Fox News host Dana Perino as featured speaker for the annual Georgia Christian School banquet.
General admission tickets are scheduled to be available Friday, Oct. 8, said Dr. Brad Lawson, GCS president.
Perino is the latest in a series of famed speakers booked by Georgia Christian School for its annual banquet, Lawson and Ryan Warren, GCS board member, said in a past interview.
She restores the tradition of the school hosting a well-known political, sports or entertainment figure for its annual fundraiser. Georgia Christian had to suspend a banquet and guest speaker last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past GCS speakers have included former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw, country music star Vince Gill, former Fox News pundit and author Bill O’Reilly, former coach Lou Holtz, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
Perino served as White House press secretary for President George W. Bush and was the first GOP woman to hold the job.
Now, she has been anchor of “The Daily Briefing” and cohost of “The Five” and her podcast “I’ll Tell You What” on Fox News.
“Dana also regularly provides political and election commentary across all of the Fox News platforms,” according to a biography provided by Georgia Christian. “She is The New York Times bestselling author of two books: 'And The Good News Is' and 'Let Me Tell You About Jasper.'"
She is founder of Minute Mentoring for young professional women starting their careers. She served on the broadcasting board of governors during the Obama Administration and is an active supporter of Companions for Heroes and Mercy Ships, according to her biographical information.
The Georgia Christian School banquet is scheduled for Nov. 13 – a Saturday instead of the usual Thursday evening for the banquet, Lawson and Warren said. The banquet will be held in the Valdosta State University Student Union Ballroom.
More information: Visit www.georgiachristian.org. Sponsorships often sell out the GCS banquet prior to individual tickets being sold.
