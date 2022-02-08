Georgia Christian names STAR student

DASHER – Georgia Christian School senior Samantha Johnson has been named the school’s 2022 PAGE STAR student.
Johnson selected Lindsi Elliott, English teacher at Georgia Christian School, as her STAR teacher, school officials said in a statement.
Johnson, the daughter of Mike and Carrie Johnson of Lake Park, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT.
“Sam's ability to analyze literature and make real world connections are one of the many reasons she is a pleasure to teach," Elliott said. "The same skills that help her see a text from various viewpoints also make her compassionate and supportive of others. She is an asset to those around her in the classroom, on the court and in her everyday interactions.”
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program, now in its 64th year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation.
Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,500 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic achievement. To obtain the 2022 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR student. STAR teachers continue on with their STAR students at every level of the program.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators honors outstanding students and educators, and encourages academic excellence through competitive programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades, and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon. The Professional Association of Georgia Educators is the state’s largest and fastest-growing educator association.
"Deeply committed to excellence in public education, PAGE provides unparalleled legal coverage, legislative advocacy, and professional learning opportunities to more than 95,000 teachers, administrators and school personnel," school officials said. PAGE protects, supports and empowers members throughout all stages and facets of their career.
For more information, visit our website at www.pageinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.