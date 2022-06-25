Georgia Christian names Manning as speaker

DASHER — Archie Manning, NFL great and patriarch to a football dynasty, will be the featured speaker for the annual Georgia Christian School banquet.
Manning is the latest in a series of famed speakers booked by Georgia Christian School for its annual banquet, said Brad Lawson, GCS president, and Ryan Warren, GCS board member and banquet chairman.
Past GCS speakers have included former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw, country music star Vince Gill, former Fox News pundit and author Bill O’Reilly, former coach Lou Holtz, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, former White House press secretary and Fox News host Dana Perino.
Warren said the school wanted to return to a sports figure this year. And Archie Manning emphasizes football and family.
Manning is the father of famed NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.
Born in May 19, 1949, in Drew, Mississippi, Archie Manning attended the University of Mississippi "where he was named an All-American quarterback and his No. 18 is retired," according to biographical information provided by Georgia Christian School. "He was voted Mississippi’s Greatest All-Time Athlete in 1992 and was named Mississippi’s Most Popular Athlete of the Century.
"He was elected to the 50-Year AllSouth Team (1940-90), named one of the Top 25 Athletes of the Century in Louisiana and he and his son, Peyton, were named among the 100 All-Time Greatest College Football Players."
Archie Manning was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame and is a member of other halls of fame including the Gator Bowl and Sugar Bowl and Louisiana and Mississippi halls of fame.
He was also a legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback.
In 1971, he was the second player chosen in the NFL draft – "the number one draft choice of the New Orleans Saints," according to the biography. "He set Saints passing records, played in Pro Bowls and was named the NFC Most Valuable Player in 1978. He concluded his 15-year career in 1985.
"He was the first player in Saints history to be inducted into the Louisiana Superdome Wall of Fame and was in the first class of the Saints Ring of Honor. He was named to the All 50th Saints team, recognized as one of the top 50 players in franchise history. He was also drafted four times by Major League Baseball."
The GCS banquet featured only sports figures the first few years. The dinner became a popular event in South Georgia and has introduced the school to new people.
In the 15 years since Lawson has led the school and nearly the same number of years for the banquet, Georgia Christian has grown from 181 students to 342. The dinner fundraiser has helped the school build a new middle school and high school, Lawson and Warren said.
The Georgia Christian School banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Valdosta State University Student Union Ballroom.
More information: Visit www.georgiachristian.org. Sponsorships often sell out the GCS banquet prior to individual tickets being sold.
