DASHER – It was standing-room only in the gymnasium as Georgia Christian School President Dr. Brad Lawson opened the evening at the school’s fall open house.
The 2019-20 theme for the school is “Jesus is our hope, an anchor for the soul,” (Hebrews 6:19), school officials said.
Georgia Christian’s mission of providing academic excellence in a Christian environment has driven a record number of students to enroll, school officials said.
Westley Hazel, board member, gave a short message inviting parents to become involved in as many ways as they choose.
Willis Colson, athletic director, said Georgia Christian’s athletic program provides students with a foundation for skills that go beyond the field of play and into life.
Connie Guthrie, dean of the school, welcomed everyone and explained what they would find at the open house.
Beyond the usual meet-and-greet of teachers, students and parents, the open house included a discussion with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College dual-enrollment representatives about their program.
