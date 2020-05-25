DASHER – Georgia Christian School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 Friday, May 22, that contained a multitude of first-time situations for the 100-plus-year-old school.
For an institution steeped in tradition, the months leading up to commencement marked sharp changes in business as usual as online classes became the new normal, school officials said in a statement. Though they missed out on the usual traditions that Georgia Christian offers outgoing seniors, such as senior chapel and the annual senior trip to Washington, D.C., they have had the opportunity to establish new traditions, such as the senior celebration and the senior cap and gown parade.
"The Class of 2020 is the first class to finish all of their class in a distance learning environment. They are the first class to give, as their class gift, a scholarship for future students named in honor of their class sponsor, Mr. James Lee," school officials said. "They are the first class to have Mr. & Miss GCS announced at graduation. They are the first class to receive the senior Bible award as an entire class due to their commitment to Bible scholarship and their christian leadership."
Following the thread of “firsts” for the Class of 2020, they chose as commencement speaker Chuck Knapp, the head football coach who joined Georgia Christian this school year from Faulkner University.
His message, based on the biblical story of David and Goliath, reminded them of the importance of going into life with confidence, trusting in God and never forgetting where they come from.
The assembly heard speeches from Salutatorian Kyla Watson, who spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the Class of 2020, but also the impact the Class of 2020 has already had and may have on the world, and from Valedictorian Brittni Moore, who spoke more personally, providing the story of the Class of 2020.
There are 20 members of the Class of 2020.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, graduates were limited to six guests, and social distancing was encouraged. Graduation was live-streamed via social media for the general public.
