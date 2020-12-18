DASHER – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Georgia Christian School benefit dinner committee decided a face-to-face event would not be in the community’s best interest this year.
Instead, the committee decided to turn the annual benefit event into a service project fundraiser.
Local sponsors purchased benefit packages that provided a number of benefit appreciation boxes to local heroes: first responders, essential personnel and military families, school officials said in a statement.
Georgia Christian’s student body held a food drive to bring in the items for the boxes, and the Interact Club participated in putting them together and delivering.
“It was very fun experience. I am glad I was able to be a part of it,” said Bennett Hatcher, a junior at GCS.
The school set a goal to find sponsors for 80 boxes "and we were astounded at the generosity of our community when 113 boxes were sponsored by 35 different sponsors," school officials said.
Each benefit appreciation box contained a selection of top-shelf Georgia Grown items from local vendors and a customized “thank you” card from each sponsor with a message expressing appreciation to local heroes for their service.
Students delivered boxes to South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia State Patrol, the Veterans Clinic in Lake City, etc.
“As first responders, we experience tragic events all year around, even during the Christmas season, but to receive donations such as these gift baskets reminds our first responders of the support they have from the community,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
“It was such a good experience to go out and deliver the appreciation boxes to those serving our community," said Amelia Dawkins, GCS senior. "When we went inside to make the deliveries, it was great to see how much they appreciated receiving the boxes.”
Dr. Brad Lawson, president of GCS, said, “This was a great event, a true win-win for all of us. The community got to tell our local heroes, ‘thank you’ and our students got to be a part of delivering the appreciation boxes to these heroes. While we look forward to getting back to our regular face-to-face event, this year was a smashing success. I want to thank our community for once again supporting GCS as we continue to instill the Christian virtue of service above self.”
The GCS annual benefit dinner began in the fall of 2008.
