Georgia Christian holds pumpkin parade contest

DASHER – The elementary school at Georgia Christian recently held a pumpkin parade contest, where students selected their favorite characters from a book and transformed a pumpkin into it.
The contest was voluntary, and "was a great opportunity to encourage students to read books and to get creative," school officials said in a statement. "There were pumpkins everywhere, from tiny pumpkins to giant pumpkins, and all of them were very artistically decorated to represent students’ favorite book characters."
Winners were selected from each grade and there was an overall winner of the contest.
The K-5 winner, with his Pokemon pumpkins, was Evan Carter.
Logan Fowler, with his Baby Yoda pumpkin, was the first-grade winner.
The second-grade winner Brantley Biles won with his Dog Man pumpkin design.
Third-grade winner Helen Thornhill created a winning Junie B. Jones design.
Deane Biles, the fourth-grade winner, created a pumpkin depicting Forky from "The Little Golden Book Toy Story 4."
The fifth-grade winner Lilah Blackmer won with her Ivan the Gorilla design from "The One and Only Ivan."
The overall winner was fifth-grader Kaylee Selph, whose design was of Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon."
Winners received gift baskets with prizes donated by a variety of vendors, including The Mix, Smallcakes and Chick-fil-A.
