DASHER – Several Georgia Christian School students recently competed in the GAPPS Middle School Academic Day Region Competition hosted by Sherwood Christian Academy in Albany.
All of the attending students excelled in their various competitions, including history bowl, math bowl, geography bee and spelling bee, school officials said.
Gentry Dees, seventh grade, took second place in spelling, and will go on to compete at the state spelling bee in Greensboro in a couple of weeks. Jordan Barber and Presley Pittman, also seventh graders, took third and fourth place respectively.
The GCS History Bowl Team, consisting of eighth-graders Deacon Hazel, Jake Kilcrease and Daniel Naylor, seventh-graders Rowan Lawson and Lane Peterman, placed second, though they won highest total in overall points, school officials said.
A wild-card slot is available to each region, and the history bowl team will find out Oct. 22 if it won the slot. GCS math bowl team placed second, as well. Members of the math bowl team included eighth-graders Kayden Hicks, Tanner Rayfield and Curtis Peek, and seventh-grader Jett Guilliams.
Geography bee contestants fought individually to win eligibility to continue on to state, school officials said. Curtis Peek and Deacon Hazel, both eighth graders, fought neck and neck each round for the top places. In the final round, they placed fourth and fifth, sending them both to the state tournament in Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.