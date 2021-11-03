Georgia Christian crowns homecoming queen, king

DASHER – Georgia Christian School crowned its 2021 homecoming king and queen before the recent homecoming football game with John Hancock Academy in Dasher.
Liberty Vickers, daughter of Shannon and Tracy Vickers, was crowned homecoming queen and Drew Horton, son of Roger and Julie Horton, was crowned homecoming king, school officials said in a statement.
Homecoming king and queen are voted on by the student body of Georgia Christian. The 2021 theme of homecoming was "Once Upon a Time."
