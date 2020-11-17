Georgia Christian crowns homecoming king, queen

DASHER – Homecoming week ended at Georgia Christian School with the crowning of a new homecoming king and queen at the Generals home game vs. Fullington.
With a theme of “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” a crowd of well-wishers gathered before the football game, school officials said in a statement.
Homecoming court included ninth-grade representatives Tanner Rayfield and Allye Golden, 10th-grade representatives Seth Copeland and Katie Moss, 11th-grade representatives Bennett Hatcher and Jacey Gaiss, and all of the Class of 2021.
The Class of 2021 includes senior boys JohnMicheal Castleberry, Minh Dang, Garrett Dowdy, Nicolas Fierro, George Galindo, Micah James, Christian Johnson, John Lissimore, Dante Sacco, Kyler Scaff, Miguel Trejo and Kelby Turner.
The Class of 2021 includes senior girls Jaci Black, Sabrina Canada, Evan Copeland, Amelia Dawkins, Amber Drew, Ansley Griffin, Chasity Griffin, Savannah Horton, Marris Jones, Dallas Long, Amelia Marshall, Nhung Nguyen, Jacie Rogers, Jenna Sykes and Bailee Taylor.
Homecoming king and queen, selected by the student body, are Micah James and Jenna Sykes.
