DASHER – Georgia Christian School will continue its joint accreditation from the National Christian School Association and Cognia, said Dr. Brad Lawson, school president.
The visitation team visited in April of this year and the NCSA recommended continued accreditation status in May, school officials said in a statement. The recommendation was approved by the Cognia Global Commission held in June based on the Cognia Engagement Review Team and Cognia Accreditation Office. Cognia was formerly AdvancEd.
This will be another five-year accreditation term, school officials said.
“We currently also hold accreditation status through the Georgia Accrediting Commission," Lawson said. "But we decided several years ago to pursue NCSA/Cognia accreditation. A real advantage of this joint accreditation status is that we can ensure we are not only meeting the quality standards of Cognia, but also including godly principles throughout to make us a top-notch Christian school.”
NCSA accreditation is a voluntary process designed to assure that a school is providing a quality Christian education, school officials said. The NCSA accreditation assists member schools in pursuing excellence and aids them in a continuous process of assessment, planning for improvement and progress.
The process involves the entire school community in conducting and documenting an intensive self-appraisal of each component of its ministry. NCSA accreditation requires a school to evaluate how well it is carrying out its mission, to assess its strengths and weaknesses, to document its compliance with accreditation standards and to develop plans for improvement during a period of one or more years.
"Schools are expected to probe the Christian character of each component of its organization and to document the educational quality and integrity of the school," school officials said. "Before a recommendation for accreditation is given, NCSA conducts a peer review by a team of colleagues from other Christian schools and may also include Christians in public education."
“This was a collaborative effort that involved students, staff, the board of directors, our wonderful parents – basically all of our stakeholders," said Connie Guthrie, dean. "With this being our second time going through this process, we felt confident in our efforts and enjoyed the process. We were eager to have the team in our classrooms, interviewing students and on our campus. We were so proud to share our completion of the goals in our school improvement plan. Together we accomplished ongoing accreditation goals and together we will continue to work to uphold the mission of this great school.”
Lawson added everyone is more focused on the mission and the students will have a better Christian educational experience.
“We know this is a big deal and are happy to have this feather in our cap. It’s just another part of our strategic plan that will continue to move Georgia Christian School forward in its next century of education,” Lawson said.
Started in 1914 as Dasher Bible School, GCS continues to offer college-preparatory and vocational diplomas.
“Whether our students go on to achieve undergraduate/post-graduate degrees, serve our country in the military or go straight into the labor force, we want them to have the same Christian foundation that our founders wanted in 1914," Lawson said.
