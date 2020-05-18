DASHER – The Class of 2020 was treated to a parade through Dasher featuring friends and family members.
While in their cars, the 20 members of the class passed by banners that featured their photos along with the message “This is Still Our Year,” while socially distanced family, friends and community members cheered them, school officials said a released statement.
After donning their caps and gowns, students took a last walk through the Georgia Christian high school building and walked their banners out to the football stadium.
A cordon of faculty and staff cheered them onto the field, where they joined their families for a short devotional and a special presentation of five words each of the parents had chosen to describe their students.
The evening ended with a closing prayer and singing the alma mater.
The Class of 2020 awaits its formal graduation, planned for Friday, May 22, by invitation only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.