Georgia Beer wins Beautiful Business

VALDOSTA – Georgia Beer Company, 109 S. Briggs St., was selected as Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful and Valdosta Junior Woman’s Club’s Beautiful Business for September for its efforts in beautification, litter prevention and building maintenance.
The Beautiful Business Award program was established by KLVB in partnership with VJWC in 1998 "to positively reinforce businesses that are making a positive contribution to the overall beauty of the community," KLVB representatives said.
Judging is based on the appearance of paint, molding, trim and structural surface, overall neatness, accessibility to and how well trash receptacles are maintained, visual impact of landscape and the use and preservation of trees.
“We were particularly impressed with the outstanding job that Georgia Beer Company did with not only renovating, but also preserving this great building," said Candace Arnold, VJWC representative. "It looks great inside and out, and it’s a wonderful addition to downtown.”
