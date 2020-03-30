VALDOSTA – Georgia Beer Company is complying with local and state mandates by temporarily closing the tap room, but that doesn't mean they aren't doing anything during this time.
The business rolled out curbside services where customers can pick up one of the four flagship six-packs to go, 32 ounce cans, or can fill a 32 or 64 ounce growler. The online store is also up at georgiabeerco.com.
“That means that while you cannot come in and enjoy a beer in our taproom, we welcome and encourage you to pick it up to enjoy at home. We encourage you to tip the staff as they prepare and deliver your orders,” according to a statement from Georgia Beer Co. “Our taproom staff have been hit the hardest by the necessary closing. We have decided to increase their hourly pay to help make up for their lost hours, and we ask you join us in that effort by leaving them tips.”
The company, owned by Chris Jones and J. Ryce Martin, is reviewing the possibility of manufacturing and packaging hand sanitizer with Pretoria Fields, a brewery in Albany, as a way to help the community.
“Even before we officially opened our brewery, we have been dedicated to making our community a better place. We are proud that we’ve been able to put our passion to work helping raise funds and contribute to many local organizations that make Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia a great place to live,” according to the company statement. “Now you can help us. Every beer purchased, either from our facility or at your favorite store, helps us press forward.”
During this time, Georgia Beer Company will continue brewing beers and released a black IPA called “Dark Thirty” last Friday.
Georgia Beer Company is located at 109 S. Briggs St. Orders can be placed at georgiabeerco.square.site.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
