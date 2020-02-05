ATLANTA — Organizers want people to "join the conversation" at the 29th Annual Georgia Bar, Media & Judiciary Conference.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 28, at the State Bar of Georgia Conference Center, 104 Marietta St. NW., organizers said.
The day-long event kicks off with a live broadcast of Georgia Public Broadcasting’s "Political Rewind" and continues with panel discussions and interactive sessions "focused on issues at the intersection of the First Amendment, journalism, courts and the law," organizers said.
The full agenda, including sponsorship information, is available at https://bit.ly/2GLQKvd.
The cost to attend for attorneys (includes 6.5 CLE hours, including one ethics and one professionalism), $200; general admission, including journalists, $35; students, $10; judges, complimentary. Cost includes lunch and parking. Registration fees are higher on the day of the event. Organizers urge participants to arrive by 8:30 a.m. to ensure seating for "Political Rewind."
Registration may be made at: https://www.123signup.com/event?id=ryrvp
