Bill Stone, a local Hahira guy, joined our writers’ group, the Snake Handlers, about three years ago.
He’d written a little children’s book, "The Big-eyed Bullfrog.” It was the sort of story a loving parent or grandparent would tell a child about the goings on in the Garden of Eden. Bill, being the kind of guy he is, knew he needed help editing his book, so he joined our group.
The Snake Handlers are five to 10 people who meet every Saturday at the Turner Center for the Arts to review each others’ work.
Bill came to the group like so many beginning writers, full of hope and ambition, but unlike so many beginning writers, he kept coming back. Sorry to say that most beginning writers don’t want to hear anything but praise, so they come to one meeting and never return.
They also stop writing. But not Bill.
In spite of the many criticisms of his first book, he stuck with it. He listened and made corrections. He made his little children’s book so much better that Snake Nation Press published it.
And now two years later, Bill Stone has another book, "Isaac and Junebug," also edited by the Snake Handlers and published by Snake Nation Press.
The story is about two best friends, 13 years old, in the old South of 1964. Isaac, a white Jewish boy, and Junebug, a rambunctious black boy, struggle against the local bullies and the political system that says they cannot be friends.
The setting is the town, Alapaha, Ga., and the Alapaha River, the language is pure South Georgia, and the outcomes are gratifying beyond measure. Surely the example of friendship and caring shown in this book is a lesson to anyone of what really matters in a child’s growing-up life.
Also, especially pleasing are the old Southern phrases and songs that have almost disappeared from our way of thinking and living. Where do you ever hear anymore: “Rode hard and put away wet” to describe a person? In addition, the past history of that place and time is accurately depicted: The Dixie Flyer derailed in 1911, the tornado in 1952, and even the river legend, Hogzilla, which was said to loom in Ten Mile Bay, makes an appearance.
Just as that classic story of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, "Isaac and Junebug" is a book for young and old alike. You’ll want to read it to your children. And the different characters show how strangely diversified the South really is. In spite of what Northerners (Yankees) might think, we are not all sitting up on the plantation porch drinking mint juleps.
Finally, the book also contains some of the best photographs of the Alapaha landscape and buildings. Copies can be obtained on Snake Nation Press’ website, snake.nation.press@gmail.com, or from the Turner Center for the Arts gift shop. Stone will be selling/presenting his book, 5 p.m., Sept. 21, Turner Center for the Arts.
Roberta George is the founding publisher of the Snake Nation Press and a former executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
