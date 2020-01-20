VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson is already making a splash in the community.
Saturday morning, he hit the water with residents and the WWALS Watershed Coalition for the first Mayor's Paddle down the Withlacoochee River. Matheson is a canoe and kayak enthusiast; he said he looks forward to this becoming a yearly tradition.
Matheson spoke with John Quarterman, president of the WWALS Watershed Coalition, to request the event as a way to raise awareness and show support. The paddle took participants from the Troupville Boat Ramp down to Spook Bridge down the Withlacoochee River, which was recently tested following the Valdosta sewage spill.
The WWALS Watershed Coalition hopes the Paddle will "help resolve the problem of such spills causing stigma all the way down the gulf by showing that rains do eventually clean the rivers."
In early December, more than 7.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Withlacoochee River out of the City of Valdosta’s water treatment plant. The massive spill resulted from a contractor disconnecting a fail-safe alarm. With the alarm disconnected, sewage flowed into the Withlacoochee for several days before water treatment plant employees noticed.
Matheson said in his new role as mayor, he hopes to help and plans to tackle such improvements as manhole rehabilitation, adding extra signs, performing more testing and electronic meters.
“I hope we can get together a year from now and celebrate no spills,” Matheson said.
Prior to the boaters taking off, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said a few words and Madison County, Fla., Commissioner Rick Davis went down the river with the group.
“I wanted to see the river itself and what it looks like here,” Davis said. “I also want to see the discharge area from the treatment plant. The river is very important to us.”
Other boaters included Brooks County firefighters and city employees.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
