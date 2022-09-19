DASHER – The Georgia Christian Generals (2-2-1) needed overtime, but prevailed over the Aucilla Christian Warriors (2-2) 19-13 Friday night.
Coming into the fourth quarter tied at 13, the Warriors came out on offense and were stopped at the 25-yard line on the kickoff. The Warriors ended their drive with two false starts and an incomplete pass out of bounds.
On their next drive, the Generals fumbled on the snap, but held their own for the remaining time of the game. Aucilla went for a field goal but was unsuccessful, then held the Generals despite attempting a fast run out of bounds with 4 seconds left, leaving the score tied at 13.
In overtime, Aucilla opened with 5-yard run but were kept away from the end zone despite the positive gain – coming away empty-handed on the first series.
Knowing this was their last chance to escape with a win, the Generals marched forward – running for a 9-yard gain, then another for a first down.
Jett Guilliams took charge running in the game-winning play completing a touchdown, securing a hard fought victory over Aucilla.
“We have a lot of younger guys out there and they’re getting valuable experience because we need them to and they rose up tonight, and that’s what you want," Generals head coach Chuck Knapp said.
Leading into the third quarter, getting smashed by the Generals defensive team, the Warriors made a field goal to take the lead, 7-6.
The receiving team for the Generals gifted the team favorable field position at the 38-yard line. Garrett McQuaig ran for a 5 yard gain, setting up second-and-5. Guilliams then let loose on a pass downfield for a first down and a gain of 35 yards. The Generals went for another first down, leading to an incomplete pass situation.
Guilliams went to pass again for an expected positive completion, upon that play a yellow flag was thrown due to holding on the Generals pushing them back 20 yards. This set off a small chain reaction leading to Guilliams being sacked.
The Generals then took a tough hit with an interception by the Warriors. Carson Hanks saved a return for a touchdown with a massive tackle. The Warriors took advantage, marching three plays and landing a touchdown but the Generals foiled the Warriors on the two-point conversion attempt.
“Aucilla is a great team and has historically always been a great team as well, but you gotta learn from all of this and move forward," Knapp said.
The Generals kept up the pressure offensively – completing a pass on third down to Tyson Copeland. Shortly after, Guilliams completed a pass for a touchdown – tying the game at 13.
The second quarter is where things started to change for the Generals. Straight out the gate, the Generals took an impressive touchdown back from the Warriors, but a missed extra point kept the game tied at 6.
The Warriors attempted to push back with a run for a loss of 5 yards after allowing a score on the board. On their third play, they made a positive gain for 15 yards with a successful run. After yet another run, the Warriors forced to punt.
Upon returning the punt, the Generals turned the heat up with a positive Quarter Back running play for 12 yards. Going for a first down gain, the Generals' pass was incomplete.
The first quarter started fast and despite the Warriors managing to fight their way to a touchdown, the Generals managed to persevere.
“We started slow and again I think that’s been a part of our problem all year and I’m still not satisfied," Knapp said. "I think we had some good snaps, but the bad snaps are still haunting us. We had a couple of guys injured that weren’t out there, but some younger guys that were in there stepped up, and that’s huge.”
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian hosts Robert Toombs Christian (2-3) this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
