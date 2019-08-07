VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult education classes.
The Lowndes County adult education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road and classes are offered Mondays through Thursdays, during the morning, afternoon, and evening, according to college officials.
Students can choose class times of 8 a.m.-noon; 2-5 p.m.; and 5-8 p.m.
Wiregrass also offers classes in Valdosta at S.L. Mason Elementary School, the Valdosta Department of Labor and Horne Learning Center.
Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.
