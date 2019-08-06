ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 54 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $173,927,084.
The projects included in the award were advertised May 24, bids were received June 21 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders July 8, state officials said.
The largest single investment contract, worth $19.5 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. The company was hired to resurface 3.56 miles of concrete on Interstate 285/State Route 407 in Clayton and Fulton counties. This resurfacing project extends from the west end of the airport tunnel to U.S. 29/State Route 14.
This contract, along with 24 other resurfacing contracts, represent 54 percent or $93.5 million of the awarded funds, state officials.
The second largest single investment contract, $19.5 million, was awarded to Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC. The company was hired to construct a little over a mile of bridge on U.S. 41/State Route 11/State Route 49 over Rocky Creek, Rocky Creek Overflow, Tobesofkee Creek and Tobesofkee Creek Overflow in Bibb County.
This contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represent 12 percent or $20.3 million of the awarded funds, state officials said.
The remaining 34 percent or $60 million is allotted for additional safety, construction, widening reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations across the state.
The June awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2019 to $843 million. Fiscal Year 2019 began July 1, 2018.
