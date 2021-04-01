GCS completes fifth Read-a-Thon

DASHER – The Georgia Christian School Interact Club recently wrapped up a one-week Rosemary Jackson Read-a-Thon.
The annual service project asks elementary-grade students to keep reading logs and sought pledges in support of their reading, school officials said in a statement. Interact students typically read to the younger students, but this year’s Read-a-Thon was shortened and students were less interactive due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“Mrs. Jackson loved children, she loved to read, and she loved to serve. There is no better way to carry on her legacy than through this Interact Project. She’ll never be forgotten,” said Dr. Brad Lawson, GCS president and Valdosta Rotary board member.
Jackson passed away just two days after retiring from the GCS library in 2013, school officials said.
COVID-19 did little to dampen the giving spirit of the GCS community. The 2021 Read-a-Thon collected a record amount in half the usual time. Proceeds from the Read-a-Thon are split each year between the GCS Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – a project near and dear to the Valdosta Rotary Club (which also sponsors Interact Clubs in area high schools).
The Imagination Library provides children a book a month from birth to five years of age. At a recent Valdosta Rotary Club meeting, GCS Interact Club members Katie Moss and Micah James presented a check for $1,467.91 to Deanna Smith, a member of the Literacy Committee of Rotary. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books are currently provided to more than 1,400 children in Lowndes County, but there is a waiting list of more than 200 children.
