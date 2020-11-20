GCS benefit honors first-responders

DASHER – Georgia Christian School spotlights first-responders this year for its annual fundraiser.
For several years, Georgia Christian has raised money for the school by hosting guests such as President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, Vince Gill, Terry Bradshaw, etc.
First-responders are the stars this year.
Given the pandemic, the school revamped the annual event, said Dr. Brad Lawson, GCS president.
Though there is no traditional dinner, the school has combined a fundraiser with a community service project.
"Honoring Our Local Heroes" honors first-responders, military families and essential workers.
The GCS Interact Club will stock crates with hundreds of dollars in food and deliver them to directors of first-responders, military families and essential workers, Lawson said. The director can decide if the food box should go to a specific person/family or if the crate is opened for all of the employees in a break room, for example.
Students will pack the boxes Dec. 7, Lawson said, the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack to give a "day that will live in infamy" new meaning to GCS students. Students will deliver the food boxes Dec. 8.
As with the traditional GCS Benefit Dinner, the school seeks sponsors to raise funds for the school. Several sponsor package options – ranging from $500 to $5,000 – are available, allowing a business, organization or individual to say thank you to first-responders, military families and essential workers.
For more information or to become a sponsor, visit www.georgiachristian.org or call (229) 559-5131.
