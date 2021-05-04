GBI seeks help in Berrien death case

NASHVILLE — Law enforcement agencies renewed their call for help from the public in solving a 2019 death case in Berrien County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted a plea for information in Adam Tennison’s death to its Facebook page Tuesday.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Nov. 20, 2019, about a man found dead in a 400 block Harnage Road residence, according to a GBI statement. The Berrien County Coroner's Office received a call on the case at 5:30 p.m., Coroner Rob Lovein said in a previous interview.
An autopsy showed Tennison’s death was a homicide caused by severe head trauma, GBI agent Jason Seacrist said.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, the GBI said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Anonymous information can be left on the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or online at online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
