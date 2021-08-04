GBI receives award for excellence

SAVANNAH — Director Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been named the 2021 recipients of the Dr. Curtis E. McClung/Motorola Award of Excellence presented by the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police.
The award, which is co-sponsored by the Motorola Corporation, is given annually to one agency in recognition of its use of an innovative program in the pursuit of law enforcement excellence, state officials said in a statement.
The GBI Public Affairs Office was selected for its engagement in social media to "provide timely and accurate information regarding several high-profile incidents that received attention around the world," state officials said.
"The Public Affairs Office set the standard for interacting with agency leadership, investigators, as well as local and federal partners to catapult communications with our citizens. In the end, their efforts have greatly enhanced the image of the State of Georgia and the credibility of law enforcement agencies across our great state."
