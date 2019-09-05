GBI probing officer-involved shooting in Clinch County

HOMERVILLE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting of an escaped prisoner in Clinch County, according to a GBI statement.
The Clinch County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation after the Wednesday incident, the statement says.
Clinch deputies received information that Jamie Dean Fountain, 29, was in the area of Richard James Road in Argyle, the statement said. The Clinch sheriff's office confirmed that Fountain is a Clinch County resident. He had escaped from custody Tuesday, according to the statement.
At about 1 p.m., officers found Fountain driving a vehicle and attempted to take him into custody; Fountain tried to flee in the vehicle, the statement said.
Two deputies fired at the vehicle, hitting Fountain, who was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., where he was reported in stable condition, according to the statement. No officers were injured.
The GBI will continue its investigation; when completed, its report will be turned over to the Clinch County District Attorney for review.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912)-487-5316 or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
