GBI probes Brooks County homicide

QUITMAN — Authorities are probing a Brooks County homicide.
Quitman police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Thomasville office to help in a homicide investigation, a GBI statement said.
Lynn Leroy Brown, 56, of Quitman was found Thursday afternoon in the roadway of the 300 block of South Crawford Street, the GBI said. An autopsy is scheduled.
Authorities ask anyone with information on on the case to call the GBI, (229) 225-4090, or the Quitman Police Department, (229) 263-7556.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.