ADEL — State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cook County Friday that resulted in a death, according to reports.
At about 10 p.m. Friday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 1900 block Boone Road, Adel, residence on a report of shots fired, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
A deputy encountered Roy Joiner, 67, who had a gun and exchanged gunfire with the deputy, resulting in Joiner’s death, the statement said.
Deputies had responded to the residence earlier in the evening to a report of a man threatening people with a knife, the GBI said. A search for the man was conducted and arrest warrants were being prepared when the second call was received, according to the statement.
No officers were injured during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-74711 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103. The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When completed, the case will be turned over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
