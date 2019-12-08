GBI: Man hospitalized after Remerton shooting

REMERTON — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting Sunday in Remerton, according to authorities.
At 2:55 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist the Remerton Police Department with a shooting that took place off Baytree Road in the east end of the parking lot of several night clubs and businesses, according to a GBI statement.
Remerton police, Lowndes County deputies and Valdosta police responded to the parking lot area after a “shots fired” call was given out over the radio. Upon arrival, law enforcement located a man who had been shot multiple times, the statement said.
The man was transported from the scene to a hospital where he underwent surgery. The injuries sustained are serious, according to the GBI.
GBI agents, police and deputies worked through the night attempting to gather evidence from the scene and identify witnesses. Preliminary information from witnesses state some type of argument took place and several men began arguing before shots were fired, the statement said.
Authorities are still trying identify witnesses and are looking for evidence. This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Remerton Police Department, (229) 247-2320 or the GBI, (229) 225-4090.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
