VALDOSTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating fuel usage by the Lowndes County Schools superintendent.
Nelly Miles, Director for Office of Public and Governmental Affairs said, “The GBI has been requested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation into possible fuel thefts.”
The Valdosta Daily Times received numerous tips that a community group of concerned parents and residents worked with a local attorney to circulate a petition to present to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk calling for an investigation into fuel usage by Lowndes County Superintendent Shawn Haralson.
Paulk confirmed he received a signed petition and referred the matter to the GBI.
Paulk said, “With my officers contracted to the school as resources officers, I felt it was best to turn it over to the GBI to avoid a conflict of interest.”
Miles said no additional details are available for release since there is an active investigation.
The Valdosta Daily Times reported that public records show the board paid Attorney Al Turner, Jr. a total of $3,832.50 to investigate the school superintendent’s use of the county fueling station.
The board of education launched the third party investigation in January after allegations against Superintendent Shawn Haralson surfaced, hiring Turner to assist with investigating the superintendent pumping gasoline into his personal vehicle and an auxiliary tank at the school system’s fueling station.
After the investigation, Haralson agreed to pay $2,800 to cover the cost of the gasoline. The school board took no disciplinary action.
The Memorandum Agreement between Haralson and the BOE indicated that the investigator and the board did not believe the superintendent intentionally took gas he was not entitled to.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
