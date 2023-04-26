ADEL — Authorities are investigating a body found in a submerged car in Cook County.
On April 27, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe a death, according to a GBI statement.
Desmon Patterson, 31, of Adel was found dead inside a car found partially submerged in a lake on the Cook County side of Reed Bingham State Park, the GBI said.
Patterson had no visible signs of injury.
An autopsy will be carried out by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
A visitation for Patterson is planned from 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Barnes & Greer Funeral Services, 602 N. Hutchinson St., Adel, while a farewell ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Holy Community Church, 505 W. 7th St., Adel, according to the funeral home.
