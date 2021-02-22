GBI Investigates homicide in Lanier County

LAKELAND — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing a homicide in Lanier County, authorities said Monday.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lakeland Police Department responded to an apartment at on the 200 block of West Main Street to conduct a wellness check, according to a GBI statement issued Monday.
Upon arrival, officers found Rodney Flowers, 47, deceased with apparent injuries.
Flowers’ body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the final results of which are pending, the statement said.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
