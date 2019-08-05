GBI executive receives Eagle Award

DECATUR – Georgia Bureau of Investigation Legal Services Director Michael Carlson is the recipient of the Eagle Award from Georgia's United States Attorneys Bobby Christine, Southern District; Charlie Peeler, Middle District); and BJay Pak, Northern District.
The presentation was made recently at a reception held by Georgia’s U.S. attorneys in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia’s Summer Conference and host Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, the Eagle Award represents the highest honor that Georgia’s three United States attorneys can bestow to a state-level attorney.
“We are very proud of Mike for this achievement from our three great U.S. attorneys and it recognizes his contributions to public safety for over two decades,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said.
The award’s inscription reads: "Michael Scott Carlson, attorney, educator, public servant: "In recognition of 22 years of service to the citizens of Georgia and leadership and crafting a comprehensive, strategic approach to combating gang violence. Presented by the United States Attorneys of Georgia, July 21, 2019."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.