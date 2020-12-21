GBI: Cook man charged in Valdosta woman's death

ADEL — A Cook County man was charged over the weekend with murder in the death of a Valdosta woman, authorities said Monday.
Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Adel police arrested Lebray Berrian, 32, of Adel, according to a GBI statement.
Berrian was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, in connection to the death of Tenesha Mordon, 41, of Valdosta, the statement said.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Adel police responded to 1113 Birch Street, Adel, in reference to a 911 call of a body found in a wooded area.
When officers arrived, they said they found Mordon dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Mordon’s body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Anyone with information in this case should contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.