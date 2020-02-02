VALDOSTA – When James Gatlin found out his wife, Latasha, had breast cancer at the age of 33, it changed his life.
“We spent everyday dealing with the thoughts of 'what if?'” James said. “It woke us up on a whole new level.”
The couple decided to build a legacy for their children.
Latasha, the daughter of the owners of Harrington Funeral Home, was raised in the business and James found not only a job, but a passion.
After years with Harrington, the couple struck out on their own, opening Gatlin Mortuary Oct. 26, 2019.
“We had a bigger vision,” James said.
While this may be the legacy the Gatlins are building for their children, it is not the original career path James had planned for himself. He was studying education at Valdosta State University and doing odd jobs around the funeral home when he took a liking to the business.
He feels that, since he wasn't originally born into it, he's able to see the business from a different point of view from those who have always been a part of it.
“The thing about the funeral industry is it's more like an art,” James said. “Nobody wants to talk about death, but the truth is, we all have to go that route.”
With his mortuary, James hopes to replace the old myth of a “creepy old place” and make his clients feel welcome.
“My intention when you walk in the door is for you to relax,” James said.
While that may not seem like the first thing on someone's mind when planning a funeral, James has worked to turn his building at 500 E. Alden Ave. into an inviting space.
The Gatlins also became aware of finances when Latasha was found to be in a life or death situation. While Latasha may have won her battle, others will not always be so lucky.
Because of this, James created different base packages that can fit anyone's budget.
“Your loved one just lost a precious gift and finances can stress you out,” James said. “The worst thing is to let someone hold out for weeks.”
James has watched the funeral industry evolve during his 16 years in the business, but the need for an affordable, friendly funeral home is something that will always be in demand.
Gatlin Mortuary is located 500 E. Alden Ave. and can be reached (229) 247-4141.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
