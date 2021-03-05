GATA names Higgs to Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS –– The Georgia Athletic Trainers’ Association (GATA) has announced the induction of Paul Higgs to its Hall of Fame, the highest award given by the association. Higgs currently serves in a faculty role at Valdosta State University, teaching in its School of Health Sciences and managing the Athletic Training Clinic on campus.
“I am incredibly humbled by this honor and grateful to the GATA Executive Board for naming me to the Hall of Fame,” said Higgs. “It is truly an honor to be recognized in this way.”
The Albany, Georgia native earned his bachelor’s degree in Sports Medicine from Valdosta State College in 1989 and his master’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1996. He was certified as an Athletic Trainer (ATC) in 1989 and as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) in 2007.
Prior to Valdosta State, Paul worked 20 years as the Head Athletic Trainer for Georgia College & State University where he taught in the accredited athletic training program and also co-authored a textbook, Perspectives in Athletic Training. Higgs also served several appointments in the US Olympic Committee's Volunteer Medical Program with appointments to the medical staff of the 1995 Olympic Festival, the 1998 Goodwill Games, and the 1999 Pan American Games.
Paul was named the 2006 Warren Morris Sports Medicine Person of the Year by the GATA. He also was named Distinguished Alumnus for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Valdosta State in 2014. Perhaps one of his greatest impacts has been in shaping the careers of young athletic training professionals. Countless former graduate assistants, assistants and student workers that learned the trade under Higgs’ tutelage are successful athletic trainers in the collegiate and high school ranks.
It is the popular consensus that no athletic trainer has done more for the profession the state of Georgia than Paul Higgs. He has twice served as both the GATA Vice President and President, along with stints as the Treasurer and Parliamentarian for a total of 15 years in official service to the state. Paul’s influence extends beyond the state as well – he is the GA representative to the SEATA Governmental Affairs Committee and has also served as the Division II representative to the NATA Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine. And somehow Paul also finds time to help with both the PR and Legislative committees for GATA. As a matter of fact, it is the strength of his legislative networking that has propelled athletic training forward in the state of Georgia. Paul’s work to maneuver the legislative pathways and build relationships with legislators helped to build the original practice act and establish Georgia as one of the first states with licensure. He has also worked on concussion legislation and continues to tirelessly pursue strengthening of the practice act, making Georgia one of the best states in the country to work as an athletic trainer.
Paul exemplifies the true definition of a servant leader and generations of Georgia athletic trainers will benefit from his work, giving him a level of distinction that is more than worthy of induction into the GATA Hall of Fame. He will be officially recognized at the Honors & Awards Ceremony that will be part of the upcoming GATA conference in Columbus.
