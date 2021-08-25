Gasoline prices slip in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta reversed course last week and slid a bit, echoing national and state trends.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City earlier this week was $2.92, down two cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in the city was $2.75 per gallon at a store on North Valdosta Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buyers clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the seventh-highest average gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
At the national level, the average gasoline price was $3.15 per gallon, a drop of three cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.96 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
In market action early this week, the price of U.S. crude oil was 2.8% higher, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
