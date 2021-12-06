Gasoline prices keep slipping

VALDOSTA — Prices at the pump continued slipping in the Azalea City last week, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $3.13, down two cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price for gas reported in the city Monday was $2.95 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta’s fuel prices Monday ranked right down the middle among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club: above seven cities — Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany — and below seven others: Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $3.36 per gallon, three cents lower than seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average of $3.18 per gallon was down four cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it’s not for a very good reason,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low.”
In Monday’s midday market action, U.S. crude oil prices rose 4.3% and helped send energy stocks higher. Exxon Mobil rose 1.9%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
