Gasoline prices keep sliding

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.