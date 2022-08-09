Gasoline prices keep sliding

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County continue to slide, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Tuesday was $3.36, down nine cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported for gas in the Azalea City was $3.17 per gallon at a store on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include the prices at buyer’s clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
Valdosta had the third-lowest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — above Warner Robins and Albany but beneath Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average gasoline price was $4.03 per gallon, down 16 cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $3.60 per gallon was down 14 cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.09 to $91.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.89 to $90.76 a barrel on Monday.
Brent crude, the international standard for pricing crude, gained $1.25 to $97.90 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.