Gasoline prices dip in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County's gasoline prices dipped slightly last week, in line with state and national trends, according to statistics.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.51, down two cents in a week, according to numbers from the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The least expensive gasoline in the city reported Monday was $2.39 per gallon at several retailers, not counting buying clubs where only members receive the lowest prices, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta had the seventh highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.71 per gallon, down three cents over seven days, while Georgia's average of $2.58 per gallon was down four cents in the same period.
Alongside a decline in gasoline demand, cheaper crude prices — ranging between $12-15 per barrel less when compared to last year — has helped American motorists to see lower pump prices this summer, according to a statement from the auto club.
In Friday's market action, U.S. crude oil rose $1.71, or 3.2 percent, to settle at $55.66 a barrel, recovering about a third of its plunge from the day before. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.39 to close at $61.89 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.