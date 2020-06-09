Gasoline prices creep upward

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County fuel prices continue inching upward, following state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.88, an increase of two cents during the past week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gasoline price reported in the city Monday was $1.68 at a retailer on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta had the fourth most expensive gasoline prices among the 15 markets monitored by the auto club — behind Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.03 per gallon, a five-cent increase from seven days earlier, while the Georgia average of $1.80 was also up five cents in the same period, AAA said.
“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer will be cheaper than last.”
In Monday midday market action, U.S. crude for July delivery added 42 cents to $39.97 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 61 cents to $42.91 per barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
