Gasoline prices creep upward

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline inched upward in Lowndes County last week, following national trends.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $2.94, up a penny in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price for fuel reported in the city was $2.77 per gallon at a store on North Valdosta Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Macon Monday for the seventh-highest average gasoline prices among the 15 markets the auto club monitors in Georgia — below Savannah, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Albany but above Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.18 per gallon, up two cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.97 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
“On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”
In midday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.69 to $71.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $2.52 to $72.89 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
