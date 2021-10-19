Gas prices thunder higher in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline in Lowndes County skyrocketed last week.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early this week was $3.14, up nine cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Guage Report.
The lowest reported price in Lowndes County was $2.87 per gallon at a Hahira store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta had the seventh highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia fuel markets surveyed by the auto club — lower than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Columbus, Brunswick and Atlanta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.33 per gallon, an increase of six cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $3.16 per gallon was up nine cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “That’s the cost of a large pizza with toppings. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
In midday market action Monday, energy stocks gained ground as U.S. crude oil prices rose 0.8%. Prices have soared 70% so far this year. Occidental Petroleum rose 6.7%. A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also rose.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.